Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung expects deep 2023 recession as it cuts its chip orders forecast

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung expects its chip profits in 2023 to be halved
Instead of 26 trillion won, or about $20.4 billion, Samsung expects to earn just a tad above $10 billion from its semiconductor chip business this year. The recessionary expectations have been shared with employees in an internal memo a few days ago, reports Korean media The Elec, when setting the forecast number that has to be exceeded in order to distribute a set bonus pool of profits that amounts to a certain percentage of an employee's annual salary.

The pool typically amounts to between 5%-11% of the salary, but can reach up to 50% if the maximum condition of 28 trillion won in profits, or up to 20% of an excess amount compared to the previous year's performance, are met, which will be all but impossible this year, given Samsung's recessionary 2023 expectations.

It turned out that the veritable chip business bonanza which allowed Samsung to rake in record profits during the pandemic lockdown duration when all IT and electronics devices products were in extremely high demand, has tapered off, as people have simply pulled their intended purchases forward due to the work-from-home phenomenon.

Thus, Samsung's chip business will evidently share in the IT industry doldrums that saw laptops, desktop computers, phones, tablets, and many other gadgets big and small languish as excess inventory towards the tail end of 2022, forcing the great Black Friday 2022 discounts on our happy heads. 

Since Samsung's RAM and flash storage memory chips are everywhere, not to mention its processor foundry business, this halving of the chip business profit expectations by Samsung itself is a sure indication that it may have received much more modest orders from its clients for 2023. Pulling the pandemic IT demand forward, as well as the Federal Reserve's drastic interest rates rise to combat the rampant inflation has surely put a damper on the forecast.

Samsung, however, is not one to cut capital expenditures when the going gets tough, and actually plans a drastic expansion of its memory equipment lines as well as price cuts in order to grab even more market share during the 2023 recession, all the while the rest of its direct competition is cutting its workforce and putting factory plans on hold.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple considered click-wheel iPads in the past, an old patent reveals
Apple considered click-wheel iPads in the past, an old patent reveals
Samsung expects deep 2023 recession as it cuts its chip orders forecast
Samsung expects deep 2023 recession as it cuts its chip orders forecast
Apple is allegedly working on new budget-friendly AirPods named AirPods Lite
Apple is allegedly working on new budget-friendly AirPods named AirPods Lite
Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra possibly coming in 2024 with larger micro-LED display
Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra possibly coming in 2024 with larger micro-LED display
The Google Pixel Fold release would clash with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly
The Google Pixel Fold release would clash with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly
Google smart speaker can be used by attacker to listen in to your private convos
Google smart speaker can be used by attacker to listen in to your private convos

Popular stories

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhone and Samsung devices
WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhone and Samsung devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless