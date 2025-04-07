Samsung quietly made one Galaxy S25 variant better than the rest
Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Just like it did with the Galaxy S24 lineup, Samsung is sticking to its promise of seven years of OS and security updates for the latest Galaxy S25 series. This level of support is already among the best in the industry, matching the Google Pixel phones and challenging the iPhone's track record. But Samsung's not stopping there. It is actually offering an even better deal with a special variant of the Galaxy S25.
After officially unveiling the Galaxy S25 series in January, Samsung introduced the Enterprise Edition models in February. While the standard Galaxy S25 lineup comes with Android 15 and will go all the way up to Android 22, the Enterprise Editions take it a step further.
These business-focused versions of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra will receive a total of eight major Android updates, all the way up to Android 23. Samsung's listing also confirmed they will get security patches through January 2032.
That officially makes the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition models the phones with the longest software support in the industry right now. These versions are tailored for business users and come packed with extra perks like advanced security and IT tools.
Think about features like Knox Manage, Knox Capture and Knox Remote Support – plus a free year of Knox Suite bundled in. Samsung also preloads Microsoft Office and Google Cloud apps, making the phones ready to roll right out of the box. That extra year of OS updates only sweetens the deal.
Video credit – Samsung
And honestly, this move makes a lot of sense. Enterprise customers tend to buy phones in bulk and they need those devices to last. It is not like you can refresh your entire team's phones every year, right? So, Samsung giving them extra value here feels like a smart play.
Plus, the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the latest Galaxy S25 series already supports eight years of OS updates, so the hardware is ready for the long haul. The only real concern? Whether the battery and other aging components can actually keep up that long.
