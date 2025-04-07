Samsung quietly made one Galaxy S25 variant better than the rest

Galaxy S25 Ultra . | Image credit – PhoneArena

That officially makes theEnterprise Edition models the phones with the longest software support in the industry right now. These versions are tailored for business users and come packed with extra perks like advanced security and IT tools.Think about features like Knox Manage, Knox Capture and Knox Remote Support – plus a free year of Knox Suite bundled in. Samsung also preloads Microsoft Office and Google Cloud apps, making the phones ready to roll right out of the box. That extra year of OS updates only sweetens the deal.

Video credit – Samsung





And honestly, this move makes a lot of sense. Enterprise customers tend to buy phones in bulk and they need those devices to last. It is not like you can refresh your entire team's phones every year, right? So, Samsung giving them extra value here feels like a smart play.Plus, the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the latestseries already supports eight years of OS updates, so the hardware is ready for the long haul. The only real concern? Whether the battery and other aging components can actually keep up that long.