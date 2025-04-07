Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Samsung quietly made one Galaxy S25 variant better than the rest

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Software updates Galaxy S Series
A photo of a person holding the Galaxy S25 Ultra in their hands.
Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Just like it did with the Galaxy S24 lineup, Samsung is sticking to its promise of seven years of OS and security updates for the latest Galaxy S25 series. This level of support is already among the best in the industry, matching the Google Pixel phones and challenging the iPhone's track record. But Samsung's not stopping there. It is actually offering an even better deal with a special variant of the Galaxy S25.

After officially unveiling the Galaxy S25 series in January, Samsung introduced the Enterprise Edition models in February. While the standard Galaxy S25 lineup comes with Android 15 and will go all the way up to Android 22, the Enterprise Editions take it a step further.

These business-focused versions of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra will receive a total of eight major Android updates, all the way up to Android 23. Samsung's listing also confirmed they will get security patches through January 2032.


That officially makes the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition models the phones with the longest software support in the industry right now. These versions are tailored for business users and come packed with extra perks like advanced security and IT tools.

Think about features like Knox Manage, Knox Capture and Knox Remote Support – plus a free year of Knox Suite bundled in. Samsung also preloads Microsoft Office and Google Cloud apps, making the phones ready to roll right out of the box. That extra year of OS updates only sweetens the deal.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Samsung

And honestly, this move makes a lot of sense. Enterprise customers tend to buy phones in bulk and they need those devices to last. It is not like you can refresh your entire team's phones every year, right? So, Samsung giving them extra value here feels like a smart play.

Plus, the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the latest Galaxy S25 series already supports eight years of OS updates, so the hardware is ready for the long haul. The only real concern? Whether the battery and other aging components can actually keep up that long.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless