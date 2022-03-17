Take a look at these "Awesome" videos produced by Samsung for the 5G Galaxy A53 and A33

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung unveiled a couple of new Galaxy A models today, the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A 53 5G. In May 2019, the manufacturer revamped its Galaxy A line to deliver large-screened phones with huge batteries, and viable camera arrays. Today, the company released what it titled "2022 Galaxy A: Official Film which is basically a 30-second television commercial for the line.











We see a Galaxy A53 5G handset used to record some trick videos while Samsung promotes the line's ability to deliver "Bright & steady video." The ad also mentions that the Galaxy A handsets are water-resistant and can run for as long as two days between charges. And thanks to a faster refresh rate, scrolling on the screen is buttery smooth.





For example, the Galaxy A53 5G carries an iP67 rating making it impervious to dust and it can be submerged in water as deep as three feet for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. The 6.5-inch display on this model refreshes 120 times per second (120Hz) and is equipped with a huge 5000mAh battery that charges as fast as 25W.





The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12.2MP sensor that drives the ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP camera sensor for the Macro lens to take extreme close-ups. There is also a 5MP depth sensor and a 32MP sensor for the selfie camera.







The Galaxy A33 5G sports a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear cameras include a 48MP sensor for the primary, 8MP for the ultra-wide, 2MP for the Macro and the depth sensor, and a 13MP selfie snapper. Similar to the A53 5G, it will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.





Both models have the Exynos 1280 chipset under the hood with two Cortex-A78 high-performance CPU cores running at 2.4GHz. The chipset also features six Cortex-A55 high-efficiency cores running at a clock speed of 2GHz. The configuration options are the same for both phones: 6GB/8GB of memory with 128GB/256GB of storage.











The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in the U.S. ($449.99) and the U.K. (£399). The Galaxy A33 5G will be offered in the U.K. only (£329). If you failed to catch the unveiling event this morning, Samsung has taken all two hours of it and put it on a video that you can view at your own convenience.





Both models can be pre-ordered now with the Galaxy A53 5G to be released on April 1st and the Galaxy A33 5G launching on April 22nd. Both phones will be offered in Awesome Peach, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Time to go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra













Samsung has also released a video showing an unboxing of the Galaxy A53 5G. Thanks to the lack of a charger and earbuds, the box itself is so small and is a far cry from the suitcases that smartphones used to be packaged in. In the box you'll find the phone, a quick start guide, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and an ejection pin to remove or open the SIM card tray which doubles as a microSD slot that will support up to 1TB of storage.











A quick 15-second video that also seems destined to appear on your television set is one that focuses on the durability of the Galaxy A53 5G. The video mentions the splash resistance of the device, its spill resistance, and dust resistance. And with the "A" in Galaxy A standing for Awesome, the video ends with the phone called out for its "Awesome Durability."





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Galaxy A53 5G's "Awesome camera system" is the focus (pun not intended) of another 15-second video that will interrupt your favorite television shows as soon as tonight. The 64MP camera sensor for the primary lens is promoted along with the fact that it includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The photography platform takes "Bright & steady video," and shooting in low light is no problem, Samsung says.