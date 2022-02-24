 100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

Samsung Android

100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
7
100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw
Samsung is usually pretty keen on security on its devices. However, a new report claims the Korean company has shipped over 100 million devices with a major security flaw.

Thankfully, the flaw has been fixed with a security update in August 2021. A following security patch was released in October of the same year and has further addressed the problem.

According to SamMobile, researchers at Tel Aviv University found that a couple of Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21 models went to market with a security loophole. This loophole could have potentially allowed hackers to access personal information such as passwords. Read the full report of the researchers here.

The report states that the phones did not store their cryptography keys correctly. The flaw is connected to Samsung’s TrustZone OS (TZOS) which runs alongside Android for improved security on Samsung devices.

It is unknown as to how many if any people were affected by the security breach which was hidden before. We do hope Samsung and other phone brands do not make such a mistake again, as nowadays people are storing pretty sensitive information on their phones, including information about banking accounts, IDs, and credit cards.

