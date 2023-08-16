Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung starts rolling out the One UI 5 update to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4

One UI 5 comes to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series, rolling out today
Much of what makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series great is the new One UI 5 Watch software update that is based on Wear OS 4. It focuses on several key aspects that make up a good wearable device including sleep, health, and fitness tracking.

As we learned very recently, Samsung will be trickling down the One UI 5.1.1 updated to some of its previous devices, and that includes the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series. In other words, you don't need to upgrade to a brand new Galaxy Watch just to enjoy the new software. In fact, Samsung has already made an official announcement that it is starting to roll our the update to all Galaxy Watch 5 models!

New features coming to Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4

A more comprehensive sleep tracker



With the One UI 5 Watch update, your Galaxy Watch will be better at tracking your sleep. Users now have a sleep score that gives them an overall evaluation of their sleep quality. Attached to that there are also metrics showcasing how much time you've spent in each sleep phase, how much you snored throughout the night, and your blood oxygen levels.

Something more exciting related to sleep tracking with the Galaxy Watch is the new Sleep Coaching. This feature will determine your type of sleep after seven days of monitoring and a couple of sleep surveys you complete. It will then give you a symbol animal that represents your type of sleep. The practical part comes in when "the coach" provides you with a four-to-five-week coaching program that consists of checklists, missions, guidance and reports to improve your overall sleep.

A smarter fitness coach



If you are into running, then you would be happy to know that the One UI 5 Watch update brings personalized heart rate zones. Simply put, the watch will determine your individual workout intensity levels based on your physical capabilities. The so-called zones are separated into 5: warm-up, fat burn, cardio, hard-training and max. effort.

For outdoors activities enthusiasts, the Route Workout feature which was previously only available only for hiking and cycling now also works with running and walking. Additionally, users can search and access the GPX File Database directly from Samsung's Health app to get new route recommendations.

Improved safety features



There are features that we don't use on the regular, but are even more important than the ones we do. Of course, we are talking about features that can save your life, and One UI 5 Watch improves on that front as well.

Once activated, the SOS feature will now enable direct communication with emergency services and relay the location and Medical Information of the watch's owner. Lastly, the Fall Detection feature will now be turned on by default for users at the age of 55 or older.

