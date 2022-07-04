 Samsung offers amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for a cracked screen trade-in - PhoneArena
Samsung offers amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for a cracked screen trade-in

In what could be considered one of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deals, Samsung is now offering to trade your cracked screen phone for its finest in the S line and give you up to $1000 in exchange for it.

In addition, it will pile on $100 of Samsung store credit to the deal which you can use towards the purchase of accessories or anything else that grabs your eye during the Galaxy S22 Ultra shopping spree.

To get the S22 Ultra deal, you need to get on the respective Samsung store page from the link here below and chose the trade-in option. The drop-down menu then will ask you what broken brand and model you have to trade and then on the way out to the payment page you can add various other gadgets and services to the basked for which Samsung will knock off $100 from the price.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can now be had for $299.99, up to $1100 off

With $1000 off for an S21 Ultra trade-in, even one with a cracked screen, and $100 of Samsung credit towards accessories, the S22 Ultra can be had for up to $1100 off. If you are upgrading from a Note 20 Ultra then you can get $825 for your broken oldie, plus 30% off the Galaxy Tab S8 in a bundle with Samsung's finest from the S-line, too.
Just to give you an example how good this deal is, a broken Galaxy S21 Ultra will net you $1000, no questions asked but if it is otherwise working besides the cracked display. Moreover, Samsung's website is the only place you can get the exclusive Red, Graphite, or Sky Blue colors of the phone, as well its exclusive 1TB storage option.

An older Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S20 Ultra - two of the phones most likely to upgrade to the S22 Ultra from - with a damaged display will still knock off $825 or $725, respectively, from the price of the newest flagship Samsung phone.

In addition, you can bundle with various other Samsung devices like the Galaxy Tab S8 and receive 30% off the tablet's price, so there's barely been a better time to grab a Galaxy S22 Ultra as Samsung is maybe trying to catch up to the Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals runup this week.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8.8

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Good

  • S Pen in a flagship, great for creatives
  • Industry-leading screen quality
  • Faster charging than before
  • 10X zoom camera is improved significantly
  • Video recording gets smoother stabilization
  • 4 years of major software updates!

The Bad

  • Battery life has gone down from the S21 Ultra
  • You get less RAM than last year
  • No microSD card slot, no headphone jack
  • Loudspeaker quality could be better
  • Jittery swiping, microstutter with gesture nav in One UI
