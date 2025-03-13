Samsung's next Galaxy audio product might send music through your skull

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. | Image credit – Shokz

Bone-conduction headphones work by sending sound vibrations through the bones in your skull, usually through your cheekbones, to your inner ear instead of using the eardrums.This design allows you to hear audio while still being aware of your surroundings, making them ideal for activities like running and cycling or working in environments where staying alert is key.Plus, these headphones can also help reduce discomfort from long-term use of in-ear buds. Personally, I don't mind my AirPods and barely go a day without them, but I know in-ear buds can bug some people.Of course, bone-conduction headphones have their drawbacks, too. While they are improving, they might not deliver the same rich bass or deep sound that high-end traditional headphones provide. However, we will have to wait and see how Samsung handles these issues, assuming the leak is accurate.Samsung is said to have codenamed its upcoming bone-conduction headphones "Able," but beyond that, there's not much concrete info out yet. We are still in the dark about things like features, pricing and availability.There are already plenty of bone-conduction headphones out there from brands like Shokz, for example, so it will be interesting to see how Samsung plans to stand out in this crowded space. If it nails the design and quality, though, Samsung could make these type of headphones more trendy and accessible globally.