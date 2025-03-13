Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung's next Galaxy audio product might send music through your skull

Samsung Audio
Image of a person wearing orange wireless headphones.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. | Image credit – Shokz

Samsung is no stranger to experimenting in the earbuds space. Remember the Galaxy Buds Live? Those shiny, bean-shaped ones? Well, now there are rumors that Samsung is looking to try out a whole new way of delivering audio to your ears without actually sticking anything in them.

Samsung is apparently getting ready to unveil its very first bone-conduction headphones at its next Unpacked event, expected in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.



Bone-conduction headphones work by sending sound vibrations through the bones in your skull, usually through your cheekbones, to your inner ear instead of using the eardrums.

This design allows you to hear audio while still being aware of your surroundings, making them ideal for activities like running and cycling or working in environments where staying alert is key.

Plus, these headphones can also help reduce discomfort from long-term use of in-ear buds. Personally, I don't mind my AirPods and barely go a day without them, but I know in-ear buds can bug some people.

Of course, bone-conduction headphones have their drawbacks, too. While they are improving, they might not deliver the same rich bass or deep sound that high-end traditional headphones provide. However, we will have to wait and see how Samsung handles these issues, assuming the leak is accurate.

Samsung is said to have codenamed its upcoming bone-conduction headphones "Able," but beyond that, there's not much concrete info out yet. We are still in the dark about things like features, pricing and availability.

There are already plenty of bone-conduction headphones out there from brands like Shokz, for example, so it will be interesting to see how Samsung plans to stand out in this crowded space. If it nails the design and quality, though, Samsung could make these type of headphones more trendy and accessible globally.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

