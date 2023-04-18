Samsung's News app is rolling out to U.S. Galaxy devices delivering the day's top stories and more



According to Samsung, these days more consumers prefer to read the news from their mobile devices. As a result, Samsung today announced that it has launched the Samsung News app that delivers "everyday news experience in one convenient place." The company says that the app will include "trusted news sources" and users will be able to access briefings in the morning and evening. It also will give Galaxy device users the ability to see their trusted news sources via a single swipe.









Available first to U.S.-based Galaxy users as an update to the Samsung Free app that contains free premium content and services for Samsung device owners. If you already have the Samsung Free app on your Galaxy phone, starting today you will see the icon change to reflect the Samsung News name. Or, the Samsung News app can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. Samsung will first roll out this new feature on select phones and it will be made available to all other eligible U.S. devices over the coming weeks.





You'll certainly recognize the list of news sources that will be available from the Samsung News app. Right now, this list includes:





Bloomberg Media

CNN

Fortune

Fox News

Glamour

GQ

HuffPost

Money,

Newsweek

New York Post

Parade

POLITICO

Refinery29

Reuters

Salon

Slate

Sports Illustrated

The Daily Beast

TheStreet

USA TODAY

Vice





No matter which side of the political spectrum you're on, or whether you want hard-hitting news or just want to learn about your favorite sports teams, the Samsung News app will give you access to the news sources that you favor. Samsung says that over time it will add additional news sources.

There are three ways to access the news from the app. Daily Briefings are delivered twice a day, in the morning and the evening. These briefings give users the top headlines of the day in one location. Users can also view news feeds from Samsung's partners, organized for quick and easy access. With the "Following" tab, users can update the preferences they select to customize the news that they want to see. And the Samsung News app also gives users a location to access all of their favorite podcasts or discover new ones.





Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, sums up the new app by saying, "We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy-to-access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience."