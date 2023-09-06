Samsung’s next Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds show up in live photo
Although Samsung hasn’t announced any new earbuds during its Unpacked event nor at IFA 2023 early this month, the South Korean company is still expected to launch a new pair of Galaxy Buds by the end of the year.
And you don’t even have to take our word for it, as the upcoming Galaxy Buds have just been spotted on RRA’s website (via SamMobile). Apart from its desigen, the listing at the Radio Research Agency reveals the model number (SM-R400N) and the certification date (August 22, 2023).
It’s pretty obvious that the upcoming earbuds don’t follow the same language design as the latest entries in the series and are more akin to older models like the Galaxy Buds+ pictured above.
Since there are no Samsung major events scheduled for the remaining of the year, it’s likely that these will be introduced during a rather low-key event, or they may be silently launched just like many other of the company’s cheap products.
And you don’t even have to take our word for it, as the upcoming Galaxy Buds have just been spotted on RRA’s website (via SamMobile). Apart from its desigen, the listing at the Radio Research Agency reveals the model number (SM-R400N) and the certification date (August 22, 2023).
Unfortunately, their name is not listed on RRA’s website, so it remains to be seen whether or not these are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3. What’s interesting is the new Galaxy Buds mark a return to roots when it comes to design.
It’s pretty obvious that the upcoming earbuds don’t follow the same language design as the latest entries in the series and are more akin to older models like the Galaxy Buds+ pictured above.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds
Since there are no Samsung major events scheduled for the remaining of the year, it’s likely that these will be introduced during a rather low-key event, or they may be silently launched just like many other of the company’s cheap products.
Hopefully, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds will improve over the previous models while keeping the price on the low side.
Things that are NOT allowed: