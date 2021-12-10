Samsung MX is the new name of the company's phone business, CES 2022 keynote announced





The move takes effect immediately, on December 10, and the new name will be used from now on in all official communication from the company. According to the press release, the renaming to Samsung MX was necessary to emphasize the new direction that the company will be taking with its mobile business, namely larger focus on the user experience, the services, and building a wholesome ecosystem that goes beyond its otherwise excellent phone hardware. According to TM Roh, the brand new President and Head of the MX Business:













New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Days after the news that the company will fold Samsung Mobile Communications, its phone and tablet division, into a larger consumer electronics department, Samsung announced that it is renaming it, too. From now on, Samsung's phone-making business will be called Samsung MX, for Mobile Experience.