Mint Mobile will soon become another option for home internet service

Phonearena team
cogito
cogito
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

It’s definitely just rebranded T-Mobile service since Mint is no longer an independent MVNO. They are now a fully-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile.

Lokopo
Lokopo
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵cogito said:

It’s definitely just rebranded T-Mobile service since Mint is no longer an independent MVNO. They are now a fully-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile.

Mint never had their own towers. All of their service was just rebranded T-Mobile.

Lokopo
Lokopo
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The only thing they need to do to be successfull is to supply reliable hardware. I have gone through hardware more times than months the service has been available.

cogito
cogito
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Lokopo said:

Mint never had their own towers. All of their service was just rebranded T-Mobile.

Yes, but the difference is that in the past they were independently owned, so there was at least the possibility they might contract either other carriers. Now that they are just a brand of T-Mobile that possibility is zero.

