This is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: leaked renders put everything out in the open

DJOne
DJOne
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Looks like a wider when folded Fold 7. Nice looking device, but I wouldn’t buy it. When it comes to my Samsung device, the Fold has me hooked now. I like how even though Samsung took away S-Pen support, they intergraded the features into the software so it’s still the same, and they even work with a basic stylus. A very decent move given the thinness and comfort of the Fold.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I don't understand the "dated" comment. It's a clean, minimalist design. No huge bezels. No huge buttons. No gaudy finishes.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵MsPooks said:

I don't understand the "dated" comment. It's a clean, minimalist design. No huge bezels. No huge buttons. No gaudy finishes.

Agreed. PA suddenly became particular about the design just because Apple redesigned their iPhone Pro devices. I've never seen any article from PA saying the iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16's design are dated.

NazmiVDW
NazmiVDW
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Phones look so identical with little change nowadays, these body leaks are just not hitting hard anymore...

fraight
fraight
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

the boxy iconic design is gone, the back design is more like galaxy A series. this is a step back from samsung design

Krjal
Krjal
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I've been a Note and Ultra user for a long time and the S26 Ultra is one of the most boring uninspired designs they've done, second only to the S25 Ultra I'm typing this on.


Can't pry the EMR stylus from me no matter what so I'll still get it but Samsung in general doesn't impress me the last couple of years.

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Krjal said:

I've been a Note and Ultra user for a long time and the S26 Ultra is one of the most boring uninspired designs they've done, second only to the S25 Ultra I'm typing this on.


Can't pry the EMR stylus from me no matter what so I'll still get it but Samsung in general doesn't impress me the last couple of years.

What do you want it to look like?…you say uninspiring and boring when all phones are slabs of glass and metal.

