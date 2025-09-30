Home Discussions You are here This is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: leaked renders put everything out in the open General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 4:42 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. DJOne Arena Master • 2d ago ... Looks like a wider when folded Fold 7. Nice looking device, but I wouldn’t buy it. When it comes to my Samsung device, the Fold has me hooked now. I like how even though Samsung took away S-Pen support, they intergraded the features into the software so it’s still the same, and they even work with a basic stylus. A very decent move given the thinness and comfort of the Fold. Like 5 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 2d ago ... I don't understand the "dated" comment. It's a clean, minimalist design. No huge bezels. No huge buttons. No gaudy finishes. Like 6 Reactions All Quote ijuanp03 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵MsPooks said: I don't understand the "dated" comment. It's a clean, minimalist design. No huge bezels. No huge buttons. No gaudy finishes. ... Agreed. PA suddenly became particular about the design just because Apple redesigned their iPhone Pro devices. I've never seen any article from PA saying the iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16's design are dated. Like 4 Reactions All Quote NazmiVDW Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Phones look so identical with little change nowadays, these body leaks are just not hitting hard anymore... Like 3 Reactions All Quote fraight Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... the boxy iconic design is gone, the back design is more like galaxy A series. this is a step back from samsung design Like 5 Reactions All Quote Krjal Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I've been a Note and Ultra user for a long time and the S26 Ultra is one of the most boring uninspired designs they've done, second only to the S25 Ultra I'm typing this on. Can't pry the EMR stylus from me no matter what so I'll still get it but Samsung in general doesn't impress me the last couple of years. Like 3 Reactions All Quote MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Krjal said: I've been a Note and Ultra user for a long time and the S26 Ultra is one of the most boring uninspired designs they've done, second only to the S25 Ultra I'm typing this on. Can't pry the EMR stylus from me no matter what so I'll still get it but Samsung in general doesn't impress me the last couple of years. ... What do you want it to look like?…you say uninspiring and boring when all phones are slabs of glass and metal. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 44m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I don't understand the "dated" comment. It's a clean, minimalist design. No huge bezels. No huge buttons. No gaudy finishes.
I've been a Note and Ultra user for a long time and the S26 Ultra is one of the most boring uninspired designs they've done, second only to the S25 Ultra I'm typing this on.
Can't pry the EMR stylus from me no matter what so I'll still get it but Samsung in general doesn't impress me the last couple of years.