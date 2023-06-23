Samsung believes in foldables, in the financial sense, yet again
When looking to get a brand new smartphone, you just can’t go wrong with one from Samsung. The company makes phones in a wide range of categories, all the way from budget-friendly to flagship-grade. And the impressive part is that we always have a reason to add one of each category in the best phones list!
But Samsung, yet again, is willing to bet that this will change really soon. In the past couple of years, the brand has been setting higher expectations for itself regarding sales of foldable smartphones. And this year, this repeats yet again with Sammy aiming to sell users 1.3 times more Galaxy Flips and Folds than in 2022.
So, naturally, this isn’t only happening because Samsung believes in the future of foldables. They’ve got loads of corporate clients, which rely on foldable phones for work. You might’ve not considered these phones as such, but they are absolute powerhouses when it comes to multitasking.
Plus, if Samsung manages to hit its sales target, this will result in a 30% annual growth for 2023, which is always a good thing. Not only that, but this would effectively mean that more and more users are trusting foldables for their daily drivers.
Last year, in 2022, Samsung managed to sell 12 million foldable phones. Which is still, totally and absolutely, a lot of foldables. But how many people do you know that own a foldable? I’m willing to bet that there aren’t that many.
But as previously mentioned, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to reinvent the series yet again during 2023. And who knows? If we’re lucky, we may see some of these complaints become addressed. And if that happens, we won't need to wonder why Samsung set such a high sales target for itself.
Well, if this Twitter-tipster is to be believed, that is.
I heard an interesting statement from someone who participated in the Samsung global strategy meeting. "We have set the sales target for foldable devices this year at approximately 1.3 times higher than last year.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 21, 2023
And Samsung's internal assessment of the Flip 5 seems to be good
And why is that? Well, common complaints include, but are not limited too:
- Lack of a high IP rating
- The hinge being a dangerous inclusion in the hands of clumsy people
- UI glitches
- Compromises regarding camera performance
