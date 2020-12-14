iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung has the lion's share of the foldable market but it is apparently eager to change that

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 14, 2020, 7:19 PM
Samsung has the lion's share of the foldable market but it is apparently eager to change that
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Fold 2 are expected to be the most popular foldable smartphones this year according to a new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Per the report, Samsung currently dominates the segment with a share of around 90 percent. 

Foldable panel shipments are expected to rise a staggering 454 percent this year to 3.1 million units. The numbers could have looked better had the US restrictions not stopped Huawei from launching the Mate X2. The device was expected to generate a lot of sales in Q4 2020.


According to analytics firm IDC, smartphone shipments will total 1.2 billion units by the end of 2020. Although it's clear that foldable phones only have a minuscule contribution in overall sales, the estimated growth rates show the segment has a lot of promise.

That's evidently the reason why at least four companies including Google, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to come out with foldable devices of their own next year.

Samsung's display arm is apparently eager for more companies to enter the market, as this would help it boost sales of displays and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) cover solutions.

From the report:

Samsung Display is expected to become more aggressive in helping other brands enter the foldable market by selling them panels for the first time in 2021 including making UTG cover solutions available. It is not in Samsung Display’s interest to have just one major brand dominating the foldable market

Most rumors indicate that the South Korean giant will launch three foldable smartphones in 2021, with the exception of a recent one that says four bendable handsets are on the cards.

It is widely believed that Samsung wants its foldable phones to take center stage in 2021. For this very reason, the Galaxy Note 21 will apparently have a muted launch.

The tech titan reportedly wants to replace the Note series with the Galaxy Z lineup as the new flagship line of phones. To that end, it is apparently planning to extend S Pen compatibility to the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and two of its upcoming bendable phones.

Whether the bet pays off remains to be seen, given that foldable phones are nowhere near as durable as conventional smartphones, and their prices are currently too steep for most consumers.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Z Fold 2

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The iPhone 13 could feature a variable 120Hz LTPO panel with the Always On feature
Popular stories
Samsung One UI 3.0 review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro battery specs, price and colors leak, to be released with the Galaxy S21
Popular stories
5 headphones that are more expensive than the AirPods Max

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless