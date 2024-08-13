Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung rolls out Knox Manage support for Galaxy smartwatches

Samsung announced its Knox Manager cross-platform enterprise mobility management solution now supports devices with Wear OS 4.0 and higher, including the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

We constantly strive to not only deliver powerful hardware but also ensure we are providing the most efficient device management solutions for the enterprise. Our direct Wear OS integration and enhanced management capabilities allow wearables to be leveraged for B2B applications as a secure endpoint that businesses can feel confident in deploying for their workforce.


The latest Samsung smartwatches can be configured through Knox Manage, including the following policies:

  • System: OTA Updates, Factory Reset, Power Saving, Volume Adjustment and Language settings
  • Connectivity: Mobile Networks, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth
  • Kiosk: Settings, Notifications, Device Settings
  • App Restrictions: App Permission, Block Apps from Running, Hide Apps, Block Apps from Being Uninstalled, App Delegation and Watch Face Customization
  • Location: Location Mode
  • Phone: Data Roaming, Airplane Mode, Auto Call Answer, Contact Management
  • Wi-Fi: Configurations
  • APN: Configurations

For those unaware, Knox Manage is a cross-platform mobility management solution that allows IT administrators to remotely configure, track and manage wearable devices like smartwatches.

Also, thanks to the Knox security platform, the data managed is secure at every layer of the Samsung Galaxy devices. With Knox Manage, IT administrators can streamline device control by deploying a configuration setup from a singular device to a bulk quantity of wearables.
