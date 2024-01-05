Samsung to use "Ironflex" technology to improve durability of the internal screens on its foldables

Reserve your new Galaxy S24 series phone now and get $50 in credit from Samsung



Any type of improvement to the durability of the internal displays on Samsung's foldable devices would be welcome even though this is one area of Samsung's Any type of improvement to the durability of the internal displays on Samsung's foldable devices would be welcome even though this is one area of Samsung's foldable phones that has been improving over the years. Still, some consumers are holding back from purchasing one of these devices because of concern about the foldable internal displays on the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones as well as the hinges on these models.





foldable phones . The "flex" part of the name suggests that the foldables' internal displays are not only strong but are flexible as well. With the trademark registration filed now, we probably will first hear about "Ironflex" during the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 . This Unpacked event could take place in mid-to-late July or early August. The "Iron" part of the name reflects strength and durability, attributes that Samsung would love consumers to associate with its. The "flex" part of the name suggests that the foldables' internal displays are not only strong but are flexible as well.









The trademark filing was made by Samsung Display, the segment of the company that manufactures and supplies Samsung and other device manufacturers with screens and display panels for devices including smartphones. The application was assigned number 4020240001601 by KIPRIS.





But before we even get to this summer's Unpacked event, we have the first one of the new year scheduled for January 17th. It will be held in San Jose, California, and will take place at 11 am PST/1 pm EST.




