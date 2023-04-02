The Beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser has some new features





About Samsung Internet . Tap on it and you'll see a page that will give you the Version number of the Beta app under the Samsung Internet heading.

According to SamMobile , an update to the Beta version of the app to version 21.0.0.25 has added some new features. To make sure that you have the latest version, tap the hamburger menu icon found on the bottom right of the display, tap on Settings, and scroll down to. Tap on it and you'll see a page that will give you the Version number of the Beta app under the Samsung Internet heading.









Settings > Layout and menus and toggle on the appropriate settings.

One of the new features allows users to move the bookmark bar and tab bar to a position near the bottom of the screen. And while smartphone users already had the ability to move the URL address bar to the bottom of the screen, this feature is now available for tablet owners using the Samsung Internet Browser Beta. To enable the new features, tap the hamburger menu icon on the bottom right of the screen and go toand toggle on the appropriate settings.





Your options will include:





Show address bar at bottom

Show tab bar

Show bookmark bar





When you long-press on a listing in the bookmark bar, it will automatically open that website in a new tab, and a new window. You can also edit the bookmark, copy the link, or delete the bookmark. By long-pressing the tab on the tab bar, you can close the tab, close other tabs, close all tabs, move the tab, open the app in a new tab, and open it in a new window.

If you're an Android user, check out the Samsung Internet Browser and if you'd like the aforementioned features on your browser now, make sure you install the Beta version of the browser app. The Samsung Internet Browser is a popular app with over 1 billion installs. The Beta variant of the app has been installed over 5 million times.

