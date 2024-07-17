Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Samsung hints at expanding exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models

Samsung may bring its exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models, potentially enhancing the customization options for users. This is according to a post in the Samsung online community, where a representative of the One UI Beta Team chimed in to confirm. 

While the Ultra Analog and Simple Ultra watch faces are currently exclusive to the Galaxy Watch Ultra due to hardware and software constraints, Samsung has hinted at the possibility of expanding their availability. This development comes as a welcome surprise for Galaxy Watch users who admire the unique glow-in-the-dark feature of these watch faces.

A recent post on the Samsung Community forums revealed this potential expansion, suggesting that the company is actively considering ways to integrate these exclusive watch faces into older models. While the exact timeline remains uncertain, this news has generated excitement among Galaxy Watch users who are eager to personalize their devices further.

Samsung hints at expanding exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models
Post on the Samsung Community confirming Ultra watch faces will eventually trickle down to older watch models | Image credit — Samsung Community

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, despite their hardware differences, share the same health and fitness tracking features, which will also be extended to older Galaxy smartwatches through the Wear OS 5 update. However, this update will not include all the new watch faces available for the latest smartwatches. The prospect of gaining access to the exclusive Ultra watch faces is a significant draw for users of older models.

The eventual addition of these watch faces will also provide a consistent user experience across the Galaxy Watch lineup. Addressing the hardware and software limitations, Samsung aims to ensure that all Galaxy Watch users can enjoy the same level of customization and personalization. In the meantime, Galaxy Watch users can explore the existing watch faces available for their devices and anticipate the potential arrival of the Ultra-exclusive watch faces.
