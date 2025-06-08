Samsung feels the pressure to develop and build its next-gen RAM chip earlier than planned









Samsung already has a potential customer for its LPDDR6 RAM chips as Qualcomm reportedly will support the new RAM chip with its upcoming top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 application processor (AP). This is the SoC that will be powering the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in all regions early next year. It will be manufactured by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm node (N3P). Of course, Samsung is expecting to sell the LPDDR6 RAM chips to many more clients.





CXMT may have put pressure on Samsung to move ahead to the next-gen RAM at a greater speed than it might have otherwise. Keep in mind that based on reports from late last year and early this year, CXMT only has 5% of the global RAM market. South Korea's SK Hynix is the leader having topped Samsung with approximately 36% of the global RAM market. Samsung is next with a market share in a range between 33.7% - 34.4%. That leaves Micron Technology and its 24.3%-25% slice of the global RAM pie.



