The gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G could head to Europe soon
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is coming in Mystic White
After being spotted for the first time earlier this month, Ishan Agarwal has today published a bunch of marketing images that show off the gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Flip 5G in full alongside other Samsung products.
Despite the color change, pricing and specifications should remain completely unchanged. That means customers can expect to find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The vertically folding 6.7-inch display is the highlight of the package. It sits alongside a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a dual-camera system on the back that consists of a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper.
As an added bonus, Samsung has also fitted the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with a tiny 1.1-inch external display that’s used for notifications and other bits of useful information.
There’s no word on whether the Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be made available across carriers or unlocked in the United States. That launch could depend on the popularity of the existing options.
