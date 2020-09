The gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G could head to Europe soon

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is coming in Mystic White

After being spotted for the first time earlier this month, Ishan Agarwal has today published a bunch of marketing images that show off the gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Flip 5G in full alongside other Samsung products.The variant should first be available in South Korea, where the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been delayed due to unprecedented demand, before heading to European markets in the near future.Despite the color change, pricing and specifications should remain completely unchanged. That means customers can expect to find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.The vertically folding 6.7-inch display is the highlight of the package. It sits alongside a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a dual-camera system on the back that consists of a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper.





Samsung released the foldable Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple earlier this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was later introduced in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze, and soon the device will be receiving another colorway.