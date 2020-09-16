Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android 5G

The gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G could head to Europe soon

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 16, 2020, 12:04 PM
The gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G could head to Europe soon
Samsung released the foldable Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple earlier this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was later introduced in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze, and soon the device will be receiving another colorway.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is coming in Mystic White


After being spotted for the first time earlier this month, Ishan Agarwal has today published a bunch of marketing images that show off the gorgeous Mystic White Galaxy Flip 5G in full alongside other Samsung products.

The variant should first be available in South Korea, where the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been delayed due to unprecedented demand, before heading to European markets in the near future.

Despite the color change, pricing and specifications should remain completely unchanged. That means customers can expect to find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The vertically folding 6.7-inch display is the highlight of the package. It sits alongside a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a dual-camera system on the back that consists of a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper.


As an added bonus, Samsung has also fitted the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with a tiny 1.1-inch external display that’s used for notifications and other bits of useful information.

There’s no word on whether the Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be made available across carriers or unlocked in the United States. That launch could depend on the popularity of the existing options.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
$1250
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

