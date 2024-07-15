Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 get Google Wallet support on cover screens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6now support Google Wallet on their cover screens, thanks to the MultiStar widget from Samsung's Good Lock customization suite. Previously, Z Flip users could only make payments using the default card in Google Wallet without opening their phones. However, they had to open their devices to switch cards or access loyalty cards.

This new functionality, likely enabled by a recent update to either MultiStar, Google Wallet, or Samsung's One UI 6.1, allows users to add Google Wallet to their cover screen. To do this, they need to download Good Lock, a customization suite for Galaxy phones, and then use the MultiStar module to add the Google Wallet widget to the cover screen.

It's important to note that this feature is only available on Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 devices running One UI 6.1 or later. For those who have these devices, the addition of Google Wallet to the cover screen is a welcome change, as it makes mobile payments even more convenient and streamlines the user experience.

Samsung's Good Lock MultiStar module now supports Google Wallet on the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 | Image credit — Android Police

The Z Flip series has always been popular for its unique foldable design and compact form factor. However, the limited functionality of the cover screen has been a common complaint among users. Samsung has been gradually improving this with each new model, and the addition of Google Wallet support is a significant step forward.

It's unclear exactly when this support was added, but users have recently reported being able to use Google Wallet on their cover screens. This suggests that the feature may have been quietly rolled out in a recent update.

For those who rely on Google Wallet for their mobile payments, this new feature is a game changer. It eliminates the need to constantly open and close their phones to make payments, switch cards, or access loyalty cards. Everything can now be done directly from the cover screen.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

