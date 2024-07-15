Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 get Google Wallet support on cover screens

Samsung's Good Lock MultiStar module now supports Google Wallet on the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 | Image credit — Android Police









For those who rely on Google Wallet for their mobile payments, this new feature is a game changer. It eliminates the need to constantly open and close their phones to make payments, switch cards, or access loyalty cards. Everything can now be done directly from the cover screen.

The Z Flip series has always been popular for its unique foldable design and compact form factor. However, the limited functionality of the cover screen has been a common complaint among users. Samsung has been gradually improving this with each new model, and the addition of Google Wallet support is a significant step forward.It's unclear exactly when this support was added, but users have recently reported being able to use Google Wallet on their cover screens. This suggests that the feature may have been quietly rolled out in a recent update.