Samsung's 'outdated' Galaxy Z Flip 4 jewel is a year-ending bargain for the ages at $350 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whether or not you still consider last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 one of the best foldable phones money can buy in 2023, a hot new Amazon deal undeniably brings the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell back into the spotlight for quite possibly one final time.
Originally priced at $999.99 and up and previously discounted by as much as $200 on a number of different occasions, the decidedly feature-packed and still-gorgeous handset can now be purchased for a whopping 350 bucks less than "usual" with absolutely no strings attached.
If you hurry, Amazon will even allow you to choose from three similarly eye-catching colorways highlighting the essentially unrivaled visual appeal of this Android-based "oldie." The Z Flip 4's somewhat advanced age, however, is not exactly easily noticeable at first glance or in any way particularly bothersome, with this year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 looking almost identical... if you don't pay a lot of attention to the teeny-tiny details and subtle refinements.
Even under the hood, the two popular devices are not that different, sharing an 8GB RAM count, 3,700mAh battery capacity, and 25W charging support among others. Then you have the cameras, which have gone largely unchanged between the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5, not to mention the beautiful and also unchanged 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology.
That leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a small Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power advantage and an admittedly important cover screen upgrade, but it's pretty hard to justify paying a premium only for those two benefits. Of course, there's also Samsung's competition to consider, starting with the surprisingly affordable Motorola Razr (2023).
Then again, we fully understand the temptation to opt for a foldable model from the clear global market leader can be quite strong, which is why we wholeheartedly recommend you go with a deeply discounted Galaxy Z Flip 4 rather than a significantly costlier Z Flip 5. Don't wait too long, though, as Samsung appears to have quietly discontinued the device at some point in the relatively recent past, which means Amazon could well run out of inventory pretty soon.
