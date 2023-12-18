Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift? This crazy cheap Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be it!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you given up on your quest for an original, thoughtful, useful, and modern Christmas present for that special someone in your life who deserves all the best and plan to go the traditional route after all with yet another ugly sweater and fluffy socks?
As crazy as it may sound, it's still not too late to get an amazing foldable phone from Amazon at a bonkers price before December 25. Granted, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will cost a little more than a sweater, but with a primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 1.9-inch cover display in tow, this bad boy is pretty much impossible to turn down right now at a completely unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable $465 discount.
That's an incredible 47 percent slashed off a not-too-excessive $999.99 list price as far as an entry-level 128GB storage configuration is concerned, and if you hurry, you can order and receive one such unlocked unit in your choice of graphite or blue colorways "before Christmas" anywhere across the nation.
The 256 gig variant is itself marked down by a slightly humbler but still amazingly hefty 425 bucks from a regular price of $1,059.99, but only in a single pink gold hue. It essentially goes without saying that these mind-blowing last-minute holiday deals come with no special requirements and no strings attached, and given that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no longer sold by either Samsung directly or third-party retailers like Best Buy, this could well turn out to be your final chance to purchase the high-end foldable from Amazon at a massively reduced price... or any price at all.
Of course, the Z Flip 4 is not the most impressive foldable device on the market today, but it's hard to justify the significantly higher price of the newer Z Flip 5 (not to mention the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5) when you consider the differences.
The only important aspects Samsung's latest Android-based clamshell has upgraded are the secondary screen and processing power, making the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a tremendous Christmas bargain at these huge new discounts.
