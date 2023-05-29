Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how

Deals
Described as "the first mainstream foldable phone" in our in-depth review nearly two years ago, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is... probably not on your mind much nowadays. But if you can't afford last year's polished Z Flip 4 and don't expect to be able to get your hands on the further improved Z Flip 5 when it launches either, it might not be such a bad idea to take the Snapdragon 888 oldie into consideration again... at the right price.

How does $180 sound? Unbelievable? Unrealistic? Too good to be true? Well, believe it or not, it is true, at least if you hurry, if you're willing to jump through a couple of hoops, and if you can live with one or two compromises and restrictions.

Yes, Walmart is currently charging a measly $5 a month for three years for the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a 128GB storage configuration and black color, which amounts to a grand total of 180 bucks... with no device trade-in required or even bill credits involved.

All you need to do is place your order online as soon as possible and choose between Verizon and AT&T as the network to activate your brand-new Z Flip 3 5G on upfront. Said activation can be done with a new line of service or an upgrade of an existing one, which obviously means this killer deal is good for both new and current subscribers of both those nation-leading carriers.

You also don't have to stick with the operator of your choice for a full three years, and if you reach out to them and cover the $180 early, you'll probably be able to unlock your Galaxy Z Flip 3 unit after just a couple of months of service and on-time payments.

Given how crazy attractive this special offer clearly is, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if Walmart completely ran out of stock in a matter of hours, which means you should pull the trigger immediately. No wondering whether this thing is one of the best foldable phones in the world (which it most definitely still is), no nothing. Just do it... as long as you're at least intrigued by foldable designs and like extraordinary software support and respectable mobile hardware!

