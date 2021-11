Samsung made a custom pair of jeans inspired by the Z Flip 3

Samsung x Dr Denim jeans



Only 450 pairs of the Samsung x Dr Denim jeans will be sold at $1,499. A Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also included in the price, so don’t think the jeans are some high fashion expensive product. You can choose between four color variants of the phone: Lavender, Green, Cream, and Phantom Black.







Unfortunately, the unconventional bundle of jeans with a phone will be sold only in Australia. There are versions of the jeans for both men and women. The Samsung x Dr Denim jeans can be purchased at the latter’s





This isn’t the first phone manufacturer to collaborate with a clothing brand on jeans. Back when the OG Only 450 pairs of the Samsung x Dr Denim jeans will be sold at $1,499. A Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also included in the price, so don’t think the jeans are some high fashion expensive product. You can choose between four color variants of the phone: Lavender, Green, Cream, and Phantom Black.Unfortunately, the unconventional bundle of jeans with a phone will be sold only in Australia. There are versions of the jeans for both men and women. The Samsung x Dr Denim jeans can be purchased at the latter’s online store This isn’t the first phone manufacturer to collaborate with a clothing brand on jeans. Back when the OG Pixel phones were released Google decided to promote them by collaborating with designer Christopher Cowan on a special pair of jeans inspired by the phone. Google promoted the special “Really Blue” color variant of the Pixel by designing some really blue jeans too.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all about being pocketable and fitting into tight jeans. To further emphasize the foldable phone’s practicality, Samsung has collaborated with jeans designer Dr Denim on a custom pair.Samsung says it wants to make a statement with the jeans. The jeans have a big letter Z stitched over both front pockets. The back pockets of the jeans were moved to the front in the form of a single small pocket designed to fit the Z Flip 3 perfectly.