T-Mobile picks up Samsung’s latest Galaxy rugged phone

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro arrives at T-Mobile on May 15.

T-Mobile has just announced a new addition to its huge portfolio of Android smartphones, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro, a rugged phone that Samsung introduced exactly one month ago.

Specifically designed for first responders and certified for T-Mobile’s T-Priority, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro will be available for purchase tomorrow via the carrier’s official website.

As far as the price goes, T-Mobile offers a couple of options to those who’d like to own Samsung’s latest rugged smartphone. First off, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro is available for free (or up to $600 off an eligible Samsung device) with a new line on Business Unlimited Advanced. No trade is needed for this deal.

The second option is to get the Galaxy XCover7 Pro for free (or up to $800 off an eligible device) when existing customers trade in an eligible device on an eligible Business Unlimited plan.

As you can imagine, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro’s rugged design withstands drops shocks, extreme temperatures, and vibrations. Also, the responsive touchscreen can be operated even with gloves on (2mm or less in thickness), while one touch provides instant access to calls with push-to-talk (PTT).

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro | Images credits: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro is IP6X/IPX8-certified, which makes it dust and waterproof (submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes). The rugged phone also received its MIL-STD-810H certification, a standardized form of testing designed by the US military to accurately assess device limitations.

The device sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card).

On the back, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro features a dual camera (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide), while in the front there’s a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is powered by a 4,350 mAh battery, which can be replaced on the go.

Other highlights of the phone include dual-SIM support, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, face recognition, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, fingerprint sensor, and programmable XCover key.
Cosmin Vasile
