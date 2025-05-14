T-Mobile picks up Samsung’s latest Galaxy rugged phone

T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro | Images credits: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro is IP6X/IPX8-certified, which makes it dust and waterproof (submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes). The rugged phone also received its MIL-STD-810H certification, a standardized form of testing designed by the US military to accurately assess device limitations.The device sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card).On the back, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro features a dual camera (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide), while in the front there’s a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is powered by a 4,350 mAh battery, which can be replaced on the go.Other highlights of the phone include dual-SIM support, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, face recognition, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, fingerprint sensor, and programmable XCover key.