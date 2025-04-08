Samsung is getting a bit more serious about its rugged phones
Samsung’s rugged phones can be classified as mid-range at best. Their strong points have never been related to what’s on the inside, but rather to what’s on the outside. Not having any real competition made Samsung complacent and the Xcover family remains one of the company’s dullest lineups.
Although things won’t drastically change starting this year, the next rugged phone that’s part of the Xcover family seems to have been gifted slightly better hardware than we expected. However, as far as the design goes, little has changed.
For those who have already decided to go for Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover 7, which made its debut on the market back in January, it’s not worth upgrading to the upcoming Pro model because the hardware improvements are negligible.
Probably the biggest upgrade is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset that powers the Galaxy Xcover 7 Pro, as opposed to Xcover 7’s MediaTek Dimensity 6100+.
More importantly, Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone features a slightly bigger 4,350 mAh battery, which is 300 mAh bigger than Galaxy Xcover 7’s. Both Xcover 7 series phones have similar 6.6-inch PLS LCD displays with 120 Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
When it comes to rugged features, the Galaxy Xcover 7 Pro is rumored to be MIL-STD-810H compliant and drop resistant (up to 1.5 meters). It will be IP68-certified for dust and water resistance and immersible up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes.
Despite not being too flashy when it comes to design and software, at least Samsung’s new rugged phones manage to keep the pace in the mid-range segment. All in call, the Xcover lineup is a rather niche product that mostly targets companies that send their employees in hazardous areas, so Samsung doesn’t seem to care about hardware too much. And design is probably the last thing you’ll be looking for when choosing a rugged phone.
The relatively small official render leaked recently shows a pretty standard Galaxy Xcover 7 Pro with the only remarkable change being the rubberized pattern on the backside. It also looks a bit more solid than the previous Xcover 7 model, which means Samsung has decided to “bulletproof” its Xcover series.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 Pro official render | Image credit: Ytechb
Apart from that, the Galaxy Xcover 7 Pro also features a dual camera (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide), instead of a single 50 MP camera, and bigger 13-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper.
