Samsung rolls out new One UI 6 Watch beta update for Galaxy Watch 4, 5 and 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Image credit: PhoneArenaSamsung’s latest smartwatches, Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6, are getting another update that brings a bunch of improvements. The update is only available for users enrolled in the beta program at the moment, but it should go live for everyone in the coming weeks.
Sadly, the ZXI8 update doesn’t bring anything new in terms of features, but improvements are always a nice addition. Here is the full changelog courtesy of SamMobile:
- Improved system stability and optimized system performance
- Improved consumption current issue of battery
- Improved application execution performance
- Improved the issue of network interoperability
- Other improvements
The list of changes above seems to be almost identical with the ones Samsung delivered in the previous beta updates, so it’s really impossible to say what’s really changed.
Although the previous beta update was supposed to be the last one before the stable version of One UI 6 Watch is released, it appears that Samsung still has a lot of things to address.
That said, it’s hard to say how many beta updates Samsung will continue to release before One UI 6 Watch hits stable status. All we can do is hope that Samsung will be able to iron things out before the end of the year.
