Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch
One of the best things about the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is that it features built-in GPS, so you won't need to keep it connected to you smartwatch all the time. Also, it packs all the advanced features you would expect from a Samsung smartwatch, including health monitoring, fitness tracking and decent battery life.
Regardless of what model you decide to go for, Amazon offers a $70 discount for a very limited time. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available in various colors, including black, gold, pink gold, rose gold and silver.
Keep in mind that some of the colors are no longer in stock, but you can still order them and wait a bit longer for the item to be shipped.