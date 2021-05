Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the better smartwatches in the $200-$250 price range. Although it's mainly aimed at Samsung fans who are using Galaxy devices, the smartwatch can be easily paired with any iPhone running iOS 9.0 and above (some features will not be available).One of the best things about the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is that it features built-in GPS, so you won't need to keep it connected to you smartwatch all the time. Also, it packs all the advanced features you would expect from a Samsung smartwatch, including health monitoring, fitness tracking and decent battery life.The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with either 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal memory or 768MB RAM and 4GB internal memory, depending the size you choose: 40mm or 44mm. Also, each model has a different battery: 340 mAh and 247 mAh.Regardless of what model you decide to go for, Amazon offers a $70 discount for a very limited time. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available in various colors, including black, gold, pink gold, rose gold and silver.Keep in mind that some of the colors are no longer in stock, but you can still order them and wait a bit longer for the item to be shipped.