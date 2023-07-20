Save up to $136 on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Plus through this sweet Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to score great savings on a brand-new high-end tablet, you will be pleased to learn that Amazon currently has Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on sale, letting you save a considerable amount of cash on one of the best tablets on the market.
The best thing is that all three variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are currently discounted on Amazon. The 128GB Silver-colored model is $123 off its usual price, while the 256GB Graphite and Silver models are available with an even bigger $131 discount. And if you think 256GB won't be able to store all of your selfies and photos of your car, you can go for the 512GB variant in Graphite, which can now be yours for $136 less.
Since it's a high-end premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus can be both your workhorse and go-to entertainment device. The tablet comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which offers a lot of firepower. Thanks to that, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus should be able to deal with everything you throw at it.
Furthermore, to help you be even more productive, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included S Pen for faster writing and even as a paintbrush to draw directly on your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is definitely one of the best tablets you can buy in 2023. It has awesome performance, a nice display, and even comes with its own stylus. This is why you should act fast and save on one, especially if you are in the market for a high-end tablet.
The best thing is that all three variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are currently discounted on Amazon. The 128GB Silver-colored model is $123 off its usual price, while the 256GB Graphite and Silver models are available with an even bigger $131 discount. And if you think 256GB won't be able to store all of your selfies and photos of your car, you can go for the 512GB variant in Graphite, which can now be yours for $136 less.
Since it's a high-end premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus can be both your workhorse and go-to entertainment device. The tablet comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which offers a lot of firepower. Thanks to that, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus should be able to deal with everything you throw at it.
Furthermore, to help you be even more productive, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included S Pen for faster writing and even as a paintbrush to draw directly on your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.
As for the entertainment part, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sports a huge 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the display supports HDR10+, which further enhances the colors and contrast of the video you are watching. So, if you stream content from services that support HDR10+, like Amazon Prime Video, for example, you will watch movies with even better picture quality.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is definitely one of the best tablets you can buy in 2023. It has awesome performance, a nice display, and even comes with its own stylus. This is why you should act fast and save on one, especially if you are in the market for a high-end tablet.
Things that are NOT allowed: