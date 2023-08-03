Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

This might be your last chance to get Samsung's S Pen-packing Galaxy Tab S7+ at this killer price

Just in case it wasn't abundantly clear until recently, Samsung's decision to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 around (at least temporarily) after the announcement of the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 should tell you that you can never know when an Android device will be discontinued.

But if we're talking about a three year-old product with two sequels on the market, one can safely assume the official retirement time must be around the corner. That's the case for the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which a number of major US retailers are still listing as available... but probably not for long.

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 5MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mystic Black, New, S Pen Included, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 5MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mystic Black, S Pen Included
The oversized Snapdragon 865 slate appears to have quietly disappeared from Samsung's regional website at some point in the last few months, which means it is technically discontinued, while Best Buy, for instance, seems to have run out of stock and is unlikely to ever replenish its inventory.

But then there's Woot, which not only still sells the Galaxy Tab S7+ with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included but does so at a killer price of $449.99 for a limited time. This is a deal that's been available at the Amazon-owned e-tailer before, but something tells us it may never return after it goes away again.

While the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 processor is arguably this bad boy's main weakness, that 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology alone makes your $450 purchase worth it. If you like your budget tablets big, sharp, and smooth (in more ways than one), we don't think you can do better than the deeply discounted Tab S7 Plus right now.

Obviously, the Tab S8+ and Tab S9+ offer superior raw performance and a couple of other important upgrades, but they do so at significantly higher prices and we're not convinced the differences are entirely justified.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a handy S Pen in its retail box as standard while also packing 6 gigs of RAM in addition to 128GB internal storage space in the single configuration sold by Woot at $449.99 at the time of this writing in brand-new condition and a single "Mystic Black" colorway.

If you don't like to do business with Woot for some reason, Amazon has the exact same device in the exact same storage variant and paint job listed at an extra $50, although you will actually have to deal with a third-party seller (called The Farmug Store) in that case as well.

