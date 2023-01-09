Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price





Yes, the year you're starting is 2023, and this 12.4-inch giant was released all the way back in 2020, but it's incredibly hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Tab S7 Plus unit at $449.99 no matter what the calendar says.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Mystic Black, S Pen Included, New, 90-Day Samsung Warranty $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Mystic Black, S Pen Included, Renewed, 90-Day Warranty $278 off (40%) $421 99 $699 99 Buy at Woot





As the name suggests, you're looking at a vastly superior slate here compared to the slightly younger Galaxy Tab S7 FE , which currently costs $440 with less internal storage space and memory, as well as a significantly lower-quality display, inferior cameras, slower processor, and even a thicker and heavier body despite packing the exact same battery capacity.





The Tab S7+ sports an absolutely state-of-the-art (even by 2023 standards) Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support while still offering a respectable level of processing power with a Snapdragon 865 under the hood, as well as 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room paired with a 6GB RAM count.





At 5.7mm and 575 grams, this is an astoundingly thin and lightweight device... with a massive 10,090mAh battery on deck capable of charging at blazing fast 45W rates, and on top of everything, the aforementioned 450 bucks also covers a neat and (occasionally) handy S Pen.





What's unfortunately not included is a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, although the 90-day coverage provided by Woot does at least come directly from Samsung . If you're not comfortable doing business with the Amazon-owned e-tailer, you can always go straight to the parent company... and spend $30 less for a renewed Galaxy Tab S7+ unit with a 90-day (Amazon) warranty of its own.