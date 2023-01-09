Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
If you're looking to start the new year on the right foot with one of the best Android tablets in terms of its value for money, you might be surprised to hear that the Galaxy Tab S7+ seems pretty much unrivaled at the time of this writing.
Yes, the year you're starting is 2023, and this 12.4-inch giant was released all the way back in 2020, but it's incredibly hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Tab S7 Plus unit at $449.99 no matter what the calendar says.
As the name suggests, you're looking at a vastly superior slate here compared to the slightly younger Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which currently costs $440 with less internal storage space and memory, as well as a significantly lower-quality display, inferior cameras, slower processor, and even a thicker and heavier body despite packing the exact same battery capacity.
The Tab S7+ sports an absolutely state-of-the-art (even by 2023 standards) Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support while still offering a respectable level of processing power with a Snapdragon 865 under the hood, as well as 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room paired with a 6GB RAM count.
At 5.7mm and 575 grams, this is an astoundingly thin and lightweight device... with a massive 10,090mAh battery on deck capable of charging at blazing fast 45W rates, and on top of everything, the aforementioned 450 bucks also covers a neat and (occasionally) handy S Pen.
What's unfortunately not included is a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, although the 90-day coverage provided by Woot does at least come directly from Samsung. If you're not comfortable doing business with the Amazon-owned e-tailer, you can always go straight to the parent company... and spend $30 less for a renewed Galaxy Tab S7+ unit with a 90-day (Amazon) warranty of its own.
