Samsung Android Tablets

Check out every Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite color

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 10, 2021, 9:58 AM
Check out every Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite color
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite is expected to be announced next month in five colors. Two of the finishes — Black and Gold — leaked last week and now the remaining three colorways have been pictured.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will be available in five colors


Courtesy of leaker Evan Blass, new press renders show off the affordable Samsung tablet in Blue, Green, and Silver. Those probably aren’t the official names — expect something fancier à la Phantom Silver or Cloud Navy — but they’ll do for now.

Samsung will be releasing a range of color-matches official cases and S Pens. The latter is likely to ship as standard with the tablet and can be charged magnetically on the rear.

The accompanying S Pen will come in handy when using the included 12.4-inch display, which itself is said to be coupled with pretty slim bezels and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.


Also expected to be part of the package is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, hopefully with support for microSD cards. Wi-Fi connectivity will be included as standard, but optional 4G LTE and 5G variants are reportedly in the pipeline.

There’s no word on the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite’s price or release date yet. But when it ships it’ll have Android 11 and the latest version of One UI 3 on board. Support for 44.5W fast charging is rumored too.

