Check out every Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite color
The Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will be available in five colors
Courtesy of leaker Evan Blass, new press renders show off the affordable Samsung tablet in Blue, Green, and Silver. Those probably aren’t the official names — expect something fancier à la Phantom Silver or Cloud Navy — but they’ll do for now.
The accompanying S Pen will come in handy when using the included 12.4-inch display, which itself is said to be coupled with pretty slim bezels and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.
Also expected to be part of the package is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, hopefully with support for microSD cards. Wi-Fi connectivity will be included as standard, but optional 4G LTE and 5G variants are reportedly in the pipeline.