Check out every Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite color

The Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will be available in five colors





Also expected to be part of the package is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, hopefully with support for microSD cards. Wi-Fi connectivity will be included as standard, but optional 4G LTE and 5G variants are reportedly in the pipeline.





There’s no word on the Galaxy Tab S7 + Lite’s price or release date yet. But when it ships it’ll have Android 11 and the latest version of One UI 3 on board. Support for 44.5W fast charging is rumored too.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite is expected to be announced next month in five colors. Two of the finishes — Black and Gold — leaked last week and now the remaining three colorways have been pictured.Courtesy of leaker Evan Blass , new press renders show off the affordable Samsung tablet in Blue, Green, and Silver. Those probably aren’t the official names — expect something fancier à la Phantom Silver or Cloud Navy — but they’ll do for now.Samsung will be releasing a range of color-matches official cases and S Pens. The latter is likely to ship as standard with the tablet and can be charged magnetically on the rear.The accompanying S Pen will come in handy when using the included 12.4-inch display, which itself is said to be coupled with pretty slim bezels and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.