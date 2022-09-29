Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an outright steal right now with S Pen, keyboard, and warranty





Marked down from a starting price of $530 to $430 in brand-new condition as part of Best Buy's latest extensive sale on new and old Samsung tablets , this bad boy can also be yours for as little as $304 from a "top rated plus" eBay vendor with a 1-year warranty included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Mystic Black, S Pen, Keyboard, 1-Year Warranty $296 off (49%) $304 $599 99 Buy at eBay





Said warranty is provided by Quick Ship Electronics rather than the world's second-largest tablet manufacturer , which obviously means these are not new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here.





But they're definitely fully functional, and with the possible exception of some "slightly distressed" packaging, they'll probably look as good as new too, powering on with their factory settings restored after being tested or owned for a very short while by someone else and including all original accessories in the box.





We're talking a "genuine" Samsung charger and USB cable, as well as a handy S Pen, and yes, even a productivity-enhancing keyboard allowing you to essentially turn this 12.4-incher into a laptop with minimal effort.





While the stylus is bundled with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as standard, the keyboard is a very nice added bonus, maximizing the incredible appeal of this better-than-ever eBay deal.





Naturally, your 304 bucks will buy you an entry-level 64GB storage configuration of the 2021-released Tab S7 FE also packing a relatively modest 4 gigs of RAM, but all specs and accessories considered, this is something bargain hunters should absolutely not miss for the world.





Not just large, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE also sports a high-resolution LCD screen while packing a fittingly hefty battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 778 processor.