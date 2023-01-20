Samsung’s affordable tablet from 2020 is getting Android 13
Samsung is keeping just about every phone and tablet that been released in the last two years up to date with the latest Android software. The 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the best example that not even the most affordable Samsung devices launched three years ago are left behind when it comes Android OS updates.
For the moment, the update was sighted in France, which means it should start expanding to more European countries before making its way to other continents. Apart from the expected Android 13 goodies, the update includes the November 2022 security patch. Not much to say about that considering this is a rather old tablet. Hopefully, a new security patch will be rolled out before the tablet reaches EOL (end-of-life) status.
Also, the tablet sports a large 10.4-inch TFT display (1200 x 2000 pixels) and massive 7,040 mAh battery. Apart from the lower price, stylus support was another selling point of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020).
These days, anyone interested can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) for just $300, although we wouldn’t recommend it considering it will soon stop receiving updates. In any case, it’s refreshing to know that Samsung is keeping its word and continues to provide updates to just about every phone and tablet that qualifies for it.
As reported by SamMobile, after updating its 2022 model of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Android 13, Samsung is now providing the same update to those who are using the original variant launched back in 2020. If you own the LTE version of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020), your tablet should be eligible for the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update.
Although it’s a “lite” tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite had pretty decent specs for its time. Powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with either 4/64GB or 4/128GB, the tablet ran Android 10 when it launched on the market back in May 2020.
