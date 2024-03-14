Get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $150 off if you don't feel like spending more on the upcoming refresh

Up Next:
According to rumors, Samsung is gearing up to announce a new version of the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite soon. The news would have been wonderful if rumors didn't also suggest that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 would start at €400 in Europe, which is about $438 when we directly convert the price to USD.
That's right, Walmart is currently selling the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with 64GB of storage space for $199, which is $150 below the tablet's usual sticker price of $349. However, if you want more space, feel free to snag the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 at Amazon, where this bad boy is enjoying a lovely 34% markdown and can be yours for $146 off its price.
Being a budget device, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is definitely not a mobile powerhouse; however, its Snapdragon 720G offers good performance for daily tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos. Furthermore, the slate packs a microSD card slot, allowing you to increase its storage space. It even ships with its own S Pen, saving you the hassle and expense of buying one separately.
Yep, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is a real bang for your buck, especially now that can be yours for less. Just be sure to act fast and get one today, as it may be too late tomorrow.
Furthermore, it's expected that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 will have the same specs as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, except for a slightly more powerful Exynos 1280 chipset. So, the question is: should you wait for Samsung to announce the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024, or should you go ahead and purchase the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 at Walmart now while it's enjoying a sweet $150 discount?
