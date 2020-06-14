Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Deal: Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jun 14, 2020, 5:27 PM
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will soon be 1 year old, so it's only natural that a Galaxy Tab S7 is bound to be launched to succeed it. Until the S7 is released, though, the Galaxy Tab S6 remains the best Samsung Android tablet that money can buy. That being said, we're pleased to inform you that the Tab S6 can now be purchased for up to $130 off its regular price.

To save $130 on the Galaxy Tab S6 you must buy its 256 GB Wi-Fi version. Normally, this costs $729.99, but it's currently priced at $599.99. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S6 128 GB Wi-Fi can be purchased for $529.99 (instead of $649.99), thus being $120 cheaper than usual.

Regardless of the Galaxy Tab S6 Wi-Fi version that you want to buy, you can get the slate in any of these three colors: Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, or Rose Blush.

See this deal HERE at Samsung



In case you're wondering, the LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is not included in this promo offer.

The Galaxy Tab S6 has a nice 10.5-inch, 1600 x 2560 pixels Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Other features include a user-friendly S Pen stylus, powerful quad speakers, a dual rear camera, and a 7040 mAh battery with fast charging. You can find out more about this tablet from our review of it that's linked below.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
$850 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10

