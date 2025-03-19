Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung to launch another rugged Android tablet in the US

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Galaxy Tab
Samsung logo
Samsung has a rich lineup of tablets, and although not all of them are coming to the US, the South Korean giant has all price tiers pretty well covered. The company’s rugged tablets are usually positioned in the mid-tier segment, and the upcoming Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is no exception.

The bigger sister to the Galaxy Tab Active5 has been recently spotted on Geekbench, which means we now know a little bit about its hardware. Unlike the vanilla model, Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro comes with a more powerful chipset that’s manufactured by Qualcomm, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

In comparison, the Galaxy Tab Active5, which made its debut in the United States about a year ago, is equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset. The Pro model seems to pack the same amount of RAM as the regular model, 6 GB. However, we suspect Samsung will also launch an 8 GB variant with either 128 or 256 GB internal storage.

On a side note, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro was recently listed on the GSMA website, which suggests Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the rugged tablet. Speaking of which, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is likely to be released sometime this summer.

Samsung to launch another rugged Android tablet in the US
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro's benchmark scores | Screenshot by XpertPick

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is a direct sequel to the very old Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, a rugged tablet that Samsung released back in August 2022. If the South Korean company keeps the same launch roadmap, then the Galaxy Active5 Pro might be unveiled around the same time this year.

That’s all we know about the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro so far, but considering it’s supposed to be a slight upgrade over the Galaxy Tab Active5, there aren’t going to be any big surprises.

For reference, the standard Galaxy Tab Active5 features an 8-inch display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. As mentioned earlier, the slate is powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and packs 6/128 GB RAM (or 8/256 GB).

The Galaxy Tab Active5 drains energy from a rather small 5,050 mAh battery and packs a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless