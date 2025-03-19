Samsung to launch another rugged Android tablet in the US
Samsung has a rich lineup of tablets, and although not all of them are coming to the US, the South Korean giant has all price tiers pretty well covered. The company’s rugged tablets are usually positioned in the mid-tier segment, and the upcoming Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is no exception.
The bigger sister to the Galaxy Tab Active5 has been recently spotted on Geekbench, which means we now know a little bit about its hardware. Unlike the vanilla model, Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro comes with a more powerful chipset that’s manufactured by Qualcomm, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
On a side note, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro was recently listed on the GSMA website, which suggests Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the rugged tablet. Speaking of which, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is likely to be released sometime this summer.
The Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is a direct sequel to the very old Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, a rugged tablet that Samsung released back in August 2022. If the South Korean company keeps the same launch roadmap, then the Galaxy Active5 Pro might be unveiled around the same time this year.
For reference, the standard Galaxy Tab Active5 features an 8-inch display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. As mentioned earlier, the slate is powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and packs 6/128 GB RAM (or 8/256 GB).
The Galaxy Tab Active5 drains energy from a rather small 5,050 mAh battery and packs a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
In comparison, the Galaxy Tab Active5, which made its debut in the United States about a year ago, is equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset. The Pro model seems to pack the same amount of RAM as the regular model, 6 GB. However, we suspect Samsung will also launch an 8 GB variant with either 128 or 256 GB internal storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro's benchmark scores | Screenshot by XpertPick
That’s all we know about the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro so far, but considering it’s supposed to be a slight upgrade over the Galaxy Tab Active5, there aren’t going to be any big surprises.
