Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is calling your name

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the best phones available right now , but its hefty price tag means most people can only adore it from afar. The holiday season is upon us so we can expect some amazing deals on the phone, and Amazon already has one going on with no stipulations attached.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the spiritual successor to the dearly loved Galaxy Note and is a fully loaded phone which outdoes most other phones currently on the market.





Power users and content connoisseurs alike will be blown away by the phone's buttery-smooth 6.8 inches OLED screen. Both shutterbugs and pros will appreciate its impressive quad camera system that has a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto module with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope shooter with 10x optical zoom.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip ensures blistering, stutter-free performance and the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that should effortlessly last you through the day.





The cherry on the top is the free S Pen stylus with a built-in holster.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Quad camera system with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAH battery $300 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Quad camera system with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAH battery $300 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Quad camera system with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAH battery $300 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Simply put, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the perfect phone for anyone who wants a glorious, high refresh rate screen, blazing fast performance, long battery life, fast charging, impressive photos even in low light, and a sleek design.





The stylus-equipped phone starts at $1,200 and although it does get discounted from time to time, most of those deals either require you to trade in a phone or activate it on a carrier plan. The next best option is buying a refurbished unit. Amazon's latest deal doesn't require you to do any of that.





The e-commerce giant is offering the 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for $899.99 instead $1,199.99, which translates to a discount of $300. This is close to its lowest price ever and we doubt that it will go lower than this during the holiday sales season. The 256GB and 512GB models have also been discounted by $300.



