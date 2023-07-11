Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
Samsung’s most advanced smartphone from last year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is no longer a $1,000+ device. There have been so many Galaxy S22 Ultra deals throughout the year that it’s very hard to keep track of the best prices. Let’s just say that Samsung is literally begging fans to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra by heavily discounting the phone.
Not to mention that many of these deals are even better than Amazon’s, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the competition even if you’re a Prime member. That said, Best Buy has a great Galaxy S22 Ultra deal available right now, but you’ll want to act fast since Samsung’s flagship sells very fast when it’s heavily discounted.
To sum it up, you can get the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $450 if you’re not a T-Mobile customer. If you already have a T-Mobile plan, you can get the same phone for $500, which is still a great deal. You can upgrade your T-Mobile plan directly through Best Buy, so you won’t have to interact with the carrier.
Keep in mind that the phone is locked to T-Mobile, but it can be unlocked after 40 days of use, the time it takes to pay for it. Also, it appears that you won’t have to pay the $35 upgrade fee, so this looks pretty good if you don’t mind T-Mobile.
That’s exactly what happens these days when Amazon is expected to kick off its annual Prime Day sale event. Obviously, other US retailers are likely to join Amazon and come up with lots of deals aimed at customers who don’t have a Prime membership and aren’t considering one.
For a limited time, customers can save $650 when they purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Best Buy. The deal requires activation and pledging loyalty to T-Mobile. Choosing any other carrier (i.e. AT&T, Verizon) will significantly lower the discount making this deal a lot less interesting.
