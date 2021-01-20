Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is harder to repair, Verizon's 5G missing in the global version

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 20, 2021, 4:10 AM
The fast and furious repairman over at PBK already took apart the Galaxy S21, and found it easy to pry open and swap parts from as in modular, uncomplicated design, and is now already done with an arguably way more interesting disassembly, that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
With a whopping 10x periscope zoom camera, giant battery, and granular display refresh rate that can go down to 10Hz before it revs up to 120Hz at the full QHD resolution, this is currently the Android phone with the best specs to beat, so let's have a look at what's inside, shall we?

  • You'd have to take the phone apart to replace the display, as the connector cable running to the motherboard is affixed to the panel.
  • For cooling, Samsung is using slender graphite sheets all around the S21 Ultra instead of copper tubes and vapor chamber tech.
  • The motheboard is tucked in the upper right quadrant and that's where the phone may feel warm despite the graphene layer underneath.
  • All cameras come with optical image stabilization.
  • The foam balls that make the sound fuller and louder, are only present at the bottom speaker, unlike on the S21.
  • There's a dual-SIM reader soldered by default but a single-SIM tray only.
  • The new under-display fingerprint reader is positively gigantic compared to what's on the S20 Ultra.
  • The global Exynos 2100 version doesn't have the two 5G mmWave antennas on the sides that the US Snapdragon 888 model has.
  • Repairability score is 6/10 because of the strong battery adhesive and the affixed display connector (the S21 is 7.5/10)

