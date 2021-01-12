Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

Samsung Android 5G

Renders reveal alleged new color option for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 12, 2021, 12:07 PM
Another color option besides Phantom Black and Phantom Silver will be made available for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. 91mobiles received renders of the phone in Phantom Titanium. To be clear, this color will not be offered on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, which makes sense since the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model. Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship lineup on January 14th.

Reservations for the Galaxy S21 preorder are now open in the US. Get $50 in store credit for registering!

Samsung Galaxy S21 - Reserve the next Galaxy and get free store credit towards accessories at Samsung.com

Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will of course feature support for 5G and will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution. Thanks to the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, the refresh rate varies depending on the content being shown on the screen. If you're playing a video game or viewing some video, the display is apt to refresh at 120Hz, or 120 times per second. If something more static appears on the screen, the refresh rate will drop down.


Depending on what region of the planet your Galaxy S21 Ultra is purchased from, you'll find the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 inside. Both are manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 5nm process node. This simply means that the chipsets carry a lot more transistors than the previous generation chipsets allowing for faster performance and more energy conservation. U.S. models will be packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon component. Last year, lacking faith in the Exynos 990, Samsung used the Snapdragon 865 on the Galaxy S20 line everywhere but in Europe. Some of the company's Korean employees who worked on the Exynos chipset took this as an insult. This should not occur again this year.


The Galaxy S21 Ultra will carry a 108MP main camera that with 9:1 pixel binning should deliver 12MP images. There will be a pair of 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 40MP selfie snapper will be included. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on (keep in mind that the high refresh rate, though variable, and the 5G support consume plenty of battery power).

And yes ladies and gentlemen, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S Pen. However, unlike the Galaxy Note models, it most likely will be an optional accessory that will need to be purchased separately from the phone. And again, unlike the Note there will be no built in housing for the digital writing instrument which means that it can easily get lost.

