Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Samsung Android Official

The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 19, 2021, 6:19 AM
The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed
This year’s Olympic phone, the Galaxy S21, was just announced. The phone for the 2021 games in Japan is the 5G version, and was announced by Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo on their website.

What is different about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition are its looks. The device has a new, Phantom Blue color, which has a dark-blue matte finish. The device has a gold colored frame and a gold back camera module, which contrast with the Phantom Blue.

Other changes we can expect are in the appearance of the UI (user interface) itself. From the photos posted by the NTT DoCoMo carrier, we can see a new Olympic Games wallpaper. We can expect an Olympic theme and other wallpapers inspired by the games on the special edition device.

There are no other changes to the phone. The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition uses the same build materials and same hardware as the regular version. The phone has a 6.2-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera wise, the Galaxy S21 5G has a triple-camera system with a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. As for the battery, the phone rocks a 4,000mAh unit with 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. You can also read our full review of the Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition should come before the start date of the games, which is July 23. It will be sold only in Japan, like previous Olympic games inspired phones, and you can already reserve a unit on the NTT DoCoMo carrier’s website.

The Olympic Games were supposed to take place in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic they were postponed for this year. There is still a possibility of the games being delayed, as there are protests across Japan against the event, due to health concerns regarding the pandemic.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
$50off $750 Special BestBuy $750off $50 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

IFA 2021 is officially canceled due to 'health uncertainties'
by Joshua Swingle,  0
IFA 2021 is officially canceled due to 'health uncertainties'
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021)
by Radoslav Minkov, Georgi Zarkov,  32
Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021)
Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it
Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak
Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 is official with new visuals, revamped interface, and stricter privacy
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: preliminary comparison
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option
Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless