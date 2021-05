The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed

This year’s Olympic phone, the Galaxy S21 , was just announced. The phone for the 2021 games in Japan is the 5G version, and was announced by Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo on their website.What is different about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition are its looks. The device has a new, Phantom Blue color, which has a dark-blue matte finish. The device has a gold colored frame and a gold back camera module, which contrast with the Phantom Blue.Other changes we can expect are in the appearance of the UI (user interface) itself. From the photos posted by the NTT DoCoMo carrier, we can see a new Olympic Games wallpaper. We can expect an Olympic theme and other wallpapers inspired by the games on the special edition device.There are no other changes to the phone. The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition uses the same build materials and same hardware as the regular version. The phone has a 6.2 -inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.Camera wise, the Galaxy S21 5G has a triple-camera system with a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. As for the battery, the phone rocks a 4,000mAh unit with 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging . You can also read our full review of the Galaxy S21 The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition should come before the start date of the games, which is July 23. It will be sold only in Japan, like previous Olympic games inspired phones, and you can already reserve a unit on the NTT DoCoMo carrier’s website. The Olympic Games were supposed to take place in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic they were postponed for this year. There is still a possibility of the games being delayed, as there are protests across Japan against the event, due to health concerns regarding the pandemic.