The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed
What is different about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition are its looks. The device has a new, Phantom Blue color, which has a dark-blue matte finish. The device has a gold colored frame and a gold back camera module, which contrast with the Phantom Blue.
Other changes we can expect are in the appearance of the UI (user interface) itself. From the photos posted by the NTT DoCoMo carrier, we can see a new Olympic Games wallpaper. We can expect an Olympic theme and other wallpapers inspired by the games on the special edition device.
Camera wise, the Galaxy S21 5G has a triple-camera system with a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. As for the battery, the phone rocks a 4,000mAh unit with 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. You can also read our full review of the Galaxy S21.
The Olympic Games were supposed to take place in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic they were postponed for this year. There is still a possibility of the games being delayed, as there are protests across Japan against the event, due to health concerns regarding the pandemic.