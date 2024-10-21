Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Update: Over 40 Vulnerabilities Fixed with October Patch
Samsung continues its streak of timely software updates, ensuring its devices remain secure and up-to-date. The latest to benefit from this is the Galaxy S21 FE, which has now started receiving the October 2024 security update in the United States. This follows a series of updates rolled out to some of the best Samsung smartphones and tablets in recent days, reinforcing the company’s commitment to device security.
The newest update is currently rolling out to the carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy S21 FE in the US. It comes with firmware version G990USQSDGXJ4 and introduces the October 2024 security patch, addressing over 40 vulnerabilities found in previous versions of the software. These fixes aim to bolster the device’s security, keeping users protected against various potential threats.
If you own a carrier-locked Galaxy S21 FE in the US and want to check for the update, it’s simple. Just navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the update is available, you can proceed to download it directly.
The Galaxy S21 FE’s next major software update will likely arrive early next year, when Android 15 (One UI 7) is expected to roll out. This upgrade will introduce a significant redesign, with smoother animations, enhanced transitions, and a two-page layout for the Quick Panel. In addition, the update will bring refreshed app icons for stock apps and various other improvements aimed at refining the overall user experience.
If you’re considering upgrading from your Galaxy S21 FE, the recently launched Galaxy S24 FE is a fantastic option. It boasts a larger, brighter display, a significantly faster processor, improved camera performance, and a bigger battery. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 FE is set to receive software updates for seven years, making it an excellent long-term investment for users looking to stay current with the latest features and security patches.
At present, the update is available on AT&T, US Cellular, and DISH networks. Other carriers are expected to follow suit and release the update in the coming days. However, the factory-unlocked version of the Galaxy S21 FE has yet to receive the same security patch, though it should arrive soon.
How to check for the update
Thinking of upgrading? The Galaxy S24 FE is a strong contender
You can't go wrong with this year's FE from Samsung. (Image by PhoneArena)
The phone struck us as more of a flagship device from Samsung than its predecessors during our Galaxy S24 FE review. It showed very similar results to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in our performance benchmark tests. What's more, its comes with the exact same main camera, making it an even better package for its $649 price.
