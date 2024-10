Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Update: Over 40 Vulnerabilities Fixed with October Patch

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S24 FE

The phone struck us as more of a flagship device from Samsung than its predecessors during our Galaxy S24 FE review . It showed very similar results to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in our performance benchmark tests. What's more, its comes with the exact same main camera, making it an even better package for its $649 price.