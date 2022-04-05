 Samsung relaunches the old Galaxy S20 FE dog in 2022 without new tricks, but cheaper price - PhoneArena

Samsung

Samsung relaunches the old Galaxy S20 FE dog in 2022 without new tricks, but cheaper price

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Samsung relaunches the old Galaxy S20 FE dog in 2022 without new tricks, but cheaper price
Samsung has resurrected its best value for money phone of yesteryear - the Galaxy S20 FE - as a 2022 edition, reports Naver, sold at a lower price point. The handset has been launched over at its home turf for the equivalent of $577, rather than the $742 it charged for it when it launched. 

Besides the inevitable drop in the bulk price of the components that go into the Galaxy S20 FE with the passing of time, the price cut has been achieved by not including the pair of AKG earphones that came in the box when the phone was first released, too, and offering a more limited amount of color options for it.

Other than that, the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 edition comes with the same hardware as its OG predecessor - a 6.5" 1080p 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB/128GB memory and storage, two 12MP cameras on the back and one 8MP offering 3x telephoto zoom, plus a 4,500mAh battery - specs totally adequate for the phone to be called midrange in 2022, and now with the budget price to match. 

Whether or not the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 remake will be released globally by Samsung, remains to be heard. We recently pegged the Galaxy S21 FE as one of the most underrated phones you can currently get in terms of value for the money, and if the S20 FE makes its way stateside in 2022 again, it may snatch that crown from its successor, depending on the launch price.

