Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, get free Galaxy Buds
If you don't want to purchase your S10 Lite from Best Buy you can get it directly from Samsung - there are no price cuts in this case, but you are entitled to receive a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds (a $129 value) for free. This is a limited time offer, though Samsung doesn't mention when it will expire.
Buy the Galaxy S10 Lite HERE at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is an unusual smartphone, at least as far as "lite" handsets go. It's a bit larger than last year's Galaxy S10+, although its screen isn't curved and has 1080 x 2400 pixels (instead of 1440 x 3040).
The Galaxy S10 Lite packs the same processor as the other members of the S10 series: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855. While this isn't on par with the newer Snapdragon 865 (found inside the Galaxy S20 family), it's still a powerful processor that delivers snappy performance.
You can find out more about this handset by reading our Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review.