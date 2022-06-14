Samsung rolls out camera improvements to the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
One of Samsung’s recent flagships, the Note 20, is getting a small yet important update this week. Although the high-end device has already received its promised Android 12, it doesn’t mean the security updates it gets monthly aren’t great to have too.
Typically, these monthly security updates don’t include anything beyond security patches and small improvements to stability system. However, the last update brings a little bit more than just the usual stuff (via SamMobile).
Also, Samsung claims the phone’s Night portrait feature has been enhanced too, which should theoretically translate in better portrait pictures in low light conditions. Lastly, the changelog mentions something that seems to be at the top of every list of changes: “overall stability of your device has been improved.”
The fact that this is a rather important update is also emphasized by its size too: 1GB. Thankfully, we have a changelog too that confirms the bulk of the changes included in the patch. Aside from the unsurprising June 2022 security patch, the update also brings improvements to camera’s functions.
For the time being, the update is rolling out to the unlocked versions of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in the United States, but there’s no doubt that everyone will get these camera improvements in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled for a new update.
