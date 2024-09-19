Samsung confirms Galaxy M55s' launch date, reveals key specs

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung Galaxy M55s
Samsung Galaxy M55s design and colors
Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in India, the Galaxy M55s. A lot of information about the device has been leaked in the last couple of weeks, but there’s one thing that we didn’t know until recently, the launch date.

But that’s no longer the case since Samsung has just confirmed it will introduce the Galaxy M55s in India on September 23. The problem is we have yet to learn how much this will cost. Still, considering that the phone shares many of the specs with the regular M55 model, it’s safe to say that it will be priced at around Rs 25,000 ($300 / €270).

It's also important to mention that the Galaxy M55s doesn’t seem to be much different than the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy F55, which is why we believe the former is meant to replace the two other phones.

Samsung Galaxy M55s main camera

As far as the specs go, Samsung confirmed that Galaxy M55s features a 50-megapixel “no shake” main camera (Nightography and Dual Recording), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also packs an impressive 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

The listing on Amazon India also reveals that the Galaxy M55s sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is exactly the same display that the Galaxy M55 and F55 have, so there’s little doubt that the Galaxy M55s is basically the same device.

There’s no mention about the chipset that powers the Galaxy M55s, but previous reports indicate that the phone will be equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that powers the other two phones mentioned above.

Samsung Galaxy M55s display

According to the listing, the Galaxy M55s flaunts “the most premium double-design pattern,” and will be available in two different colors: Thunder Black and Coral Green.

It’s also safe to assume that Samsung will launch multiple versions of Galaxy M55s based on the amount of memory, just like it did with the other two phones, the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55. We expect 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB models to be announced, but this is just a guess.
