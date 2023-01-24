Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Leaked renders reveal a better-looking Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sequel

Leaked renders reveal a better-looking Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sequel
The mid-range Galaxy M53 5G is about to get a sequel in the not-so-distant future. The recently leaked Samsung Galaxy M54 5G feels like a much better-looking device than its predecessor, but specs don’t seem to have improved that much based on the leaked information we have now.

A new set of renders showing the Galaxy M54 5G from just about every angle has just popped up online courtesy of MySmartPrice. The new model replaces the bulky camera isle with a vertical arrangement that’s more pleasing to the eye. The new positioning of the camera is also possible because the Galaxy M54 5G features a triple setup, whereas the previous model had four cameras.

On the front side, nothing has changed, as both Galaxy M series phones come with a hole-punch cutout at the top center that houses the selfie camera. The phone has very thin bezels, probably just like its predecessor, although the overall design looks somewhat cleaner.



Moving on to the actual specs, there’s not much to talk about since the only information we have comes from a listing on Geekbench. Featuring model number SM-M546B, the smartphone was spotted running Android 13, which is something to be expected in 2023.

The only other specs we know of is the chipset, which shows as Samsung s5e8835. If we are to play the guessing game, then this is probably Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, which will be coupled with at least 8GB RAM, at least according to the Geekbench listing.

No word on when Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy M54 5G, but it’s safe to say that it will be launched in India initially, just like the Galaxy M53 5G. As far as the price goes, it’s probably going to sell for the same amount as its predecessor, so expect the price to be around €350 / 31.000 INR.
