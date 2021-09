Samsung Galaxy M22 with a massive 5,000 mAh battery unveiled in Europe

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

What started as a rumor some weeks ago has finally become reality, as Samsung has just made the Galaxy M22 official . What makes the Galaxy M22 stand out is the huge 5,000 mAh battery, a slightly smaller amount than previously rumored As far as the specs goes, Samsung Galaxy M22 runs Android 11 and it’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. This phone features dual-SIM support and has both a 3.5mm audio jack and side-mounted fingerprint reader.The 5,000 mAh battery, one of the phone’s selling points, features 25W fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a quad-camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP), a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.Although no price has been announced for the Galaxy M22 yet, we do know it will be available in three different colors: Black, Blue, and White. The smartphone has been officially introduced in Germany, but it’s safe to assume it will be made available in other European markets in the coming weeks.