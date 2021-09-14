Samsung Galaxy M22 with a massive 5,000 mAh battery unveiled in Europe

Samsung Galaxy M22 with a massive 5,000 mAh battery unveiled in Europe0
As far as the specs goes, Samsung Galaxy M22 runs Android 11 and it’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. This phone features dual-SIM support and has both a 3.5mm audio jack and side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Although no price has been announced for the Galaxy M22 yet, we do know it will be available in three different colors: Black, Blue, and White. The smartphone has been officially introduced in Germany, but it’s safe to assume it will be made available in other European markets in the coming weeks.