Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy M22 with a massive 5,000 mAh battery unveiled in Europe

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy M22 with a massive 5,000 mAh battery unveiled in Europe
What started as a rumor some weeks ago has finally become reality, as Samsung has just made the Galaxy M22 official. What makes the Galaxy M22 stand out is the huge 5,000 mAh battery, a slightly smaller amount than previously rumored.

As far as the specs goes, Samsung Galaxy M22 runs Android 11 and it’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. This phone features dual-SIM support and has both a 3.5mm audio jack and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The 5,000 mAh battery, one of the phone’s selling points, features 25W fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a quad-camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP), a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Although no price has been announced for the Galaxy M22 yet, we do know it will be available in three different colors: Black, Blue, and White. The smartphone has been officially introduced in Germany, but it’s safe to assume it will be made available in other European markets in the coming weeks.

